TEXAS

Amid Protests, NRA Meets In Texas After School Massacre

Fred CruzBy 7 views
0
Mounted police officers tell protesters to move back across the street from the National Rifle Association annual meeting at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

(AP) — With protesters shouting outside, the National Rifle Association is beginning its annual convention in Houston, just days after a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school on the other side of the state. Former President Donald Trump and other leading Republicans are scheduled to address the three-day gun industry marketing and advocacy event. Some scheduled speakers and performers backed out, including several Texas lawmakers and performers. Protesters demonstrated outside, including some holding crosses with photos of the Uvalde shooting victims. The NRA said in an online statement that people attending the gun show would “reflect on” the Uvalde school shooting.

 

Fred Cruz

‘Relentless’: Russia Squeezes Ukrainian Strongholds In East

Previous article

Students Who Survived Texas School Attack Describe Scene

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS