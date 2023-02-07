NATIONAL

Amid Soaring Crime, Memphis Cops Lowered The Bar For Hiring

jsalinasBy
Memphis Police Director Cerelyn Davis speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Memphis, Tenn., Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in advance of the release of police body cam video showing Tyre Nichols being beaten by Memphis police officers. Nichols later died as a result of the incident. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

(AP) — In the years leading up to Tyre Nichols’ deadly arrest, Memphis police have been dogged by a confluence of dangerous trends, including a chronic shortage of officers and a struggle to bring in recruits.

Former recruiters told The Associated Press of a growing desperation to fill hundreds of slots that drove the department to increase incentives and lower standards.

A $15,000 signing bonus was accompanied by elimination of requirements of either college credits, military service or previous police work. All that’s now required is two years’ work experience. And the department even sought waivers to hire applicants with criminal records.

