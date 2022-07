FILE - Police investigate an overnight fatal shooting in Portland, Ore., on July 17, 2021. The city's mayor on Thursday, July 21, 2022, declared a state of emergency due to spiking gun violence, with the goal to reduce fatal shootings by 10% over the next two years. (Mark Graves/The Oregonian via AP, File)

(AP) — Gripped by gun violence that’s affecting cities across the nation, the mayor of Portland, Oregon, has issued a new emergency declaration with the goal of reducing gun killings by at least 10% over the next two years. The initiative announced Thursday directs $2.4 million to community groups and prevention efforts. Mayor Ted Wheeler said the goal was to reduce gun violence in the short and long term by increasing partnerships with community groups and local outreach.