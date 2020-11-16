Amid Surge, New Jersey Slashes Gathering Limits

(AP)–New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says he will be reducing indoor and outdoor gathering limits because of the COVID-19 resurgence. The Democrat told MSNBC on Monday that he will order indoor gatherings to drop from 25 to 10 and outdoor get-togethers from 500 to 150 people.

The new indoor limit goes into effect Nov 17, while the outdoor level kicks in Nov. 23. New Jersey’s coronavirus levels have been spiking, which Murphy has said amounts to a “second wave.”

The average increase over the first seven days of this month reached roughly 2,135, up from about 590 cases a day in early October.