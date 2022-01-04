Amid The Omicron Spread, Brownsville Boosts It’s COVID Threat Level

Several days of huge increases in coronavirus cases have prompted the city of Brownsville to raise its COVID Matrix to signal that the current spread poses a significant threat.

The city Tuesday raised the threat level from Level 2 to Level 3 – or from moderate to significant. The move comes a day after the presence of the super-contagious Omicron strain was confirmed in Cameron County. It also comes three months after the city had lowered the threat level as more residents were getting vaccinated.

Among other things, Threat Level 3 urges everyone, whether vaccinated or not, to wear a mask when in places where people gather, including restaurants and grocery stores. For persons who are only partially or unvaccinated, you are urged to stay away from those places altogether.