Amid Threats, Security Rises At Meetings Of Public Officials

Protesters hold signs outside of The Porthole and Boone's where an event for the National Governor's Association was taking place on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Portland police closed Commercial Street to car traffic from Pearl to Franklin during the event. (Brianna Soukup/Portland Press Herald via AP)

(AP) — Threats against election officials in the U.S. have risen to such a level that those attending a conference this week in Wisconsin were not given the agenda until after they arrived, were warned not to wear their name tags in public and were shuttled to an undisclosed location for trivia night. It’s not just gatherings of election officials.

Threats and the potential for violence have led to much tighter security at gatherings of public officials this summer. That includes the meeting of the National Governors Association in Maine, where security was the highest in the state in decades.