Amir Locke Protesters Seek Acting Police Chief’s Resignation

People stand by a cross planted in the boulevard outside homes at the intersection of and Dean Parkway and W. 28th St. in Minneapolis Sunday night, Feb. 6, 2022. At least 150 demonstrators in a caravan of dozens of cars gathered outside a home thought to be where Interim Minneapolis Police Chief Amelia Huffman resides on Dean Parkway to call for justice for Amir Locke, who was shot and killed by Minneapolis Police the previous week. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP)

People stand by a cross planted in the boulevard outside homes at the intersection of and Dean Parkway and W. 28th St. in Minneapolis Sunday night, Feb. 6, 2022. At least 150 demonstrators in a caravan of dozens of cars gathered outside a home thought to be where Interim Minneapolis Police Chief Amelia Huffman resides on Dean Parkway to call for justice for Amir Locke, who was shot and killed by Minneapolis Police the previous week. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP)

(AP) — A caravan of vehicles drove through Minneapolis demanding justice in the death of Amir Locke, the 22-year old Black man who was fatally shot by Minneapolis police as officers served a no-knock search warrant.

Sunday’s caravan of about 50 vehicles was organized by the Racial Justice Network and other police accountability groups. Some in the caravan then gathered in a neighborhood outside what’s believed to be the home of interim Police Chief Amelia Huffman. They chanted the names of Locke as well as Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was killed by Kentucky police during a no-knock raid in 2020. They also called for Huffman’s resignation.