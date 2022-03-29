Amnesty Period In Place In Mission For Those With Past-Due Citations

If you’ve gotten a speeding ticket or other misdemeanor citation in Mission that you haven’t paid, you’ll be given a break if you pay it in the next three weeks.

The city of Mission is offering an amnesty period for those who need to clear up a past-due ticket or municipal warrant. Under the program, you won’t have to pay the fee for failing to appear and pay the ticket on time, nor will you be arrested, if you pay your outstanding fine between April 1st and April 22nd.

Residents will need to go to Mission Municipal Court to make the payment in person, or possibly make a payment arrangement if you can’t pay in full.