Amnesty Period In Place In Mission This Month For Those With Past-Due Citations

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Have you gotten a speeding ticket in Mission that you’ve neglected to pay? You’ll get a break if you pay it this month. The city of Mission is offering amnesty to those who need to clear up a past-due misdemeanor citation.

Under the program, you won’t have to pay the fees for failing to appear in court to pay the ticket when you should have, nor will you be arrested – if you pay the outstanding fine before the end of the month.

You will need to go to Mission Municipal Court to make the payment in person. Payment arrangements may be made at that time if you can’t pay in full.