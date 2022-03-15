Amnesty Period In Place In Pharr For Those With Past-Due Citations

If you’ve gotten a speeding ticket in Pharr that you haven’t bothered to pay, you’ll be given a break if you pay it in the next 45 days.

The city of Pharr has launched an amnesty program for those with outstanding misdemeanor citations. Under the program, you won’t have to pay the failure to appear fee, nor will you be arrested, if you show up to pay your past-due fine before April 30th.

Residents will need to go to Pharr Municipal Court to pay the outstanding fine, or possibly make a payment arrangement. The amnesty period runs through the end of next month.