Amnesty Rights Group Slams Spain, Morocco On Migrant Deaths

A woman watches as Amnesty international staff prepare a news conference on their investigation of the deaths at the Melilla border in June, Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Amnesty International said Tuesday that a failure by Morocco and Spain to properly investigate the deaths of more than 20 migrants at the border of Spanish enclave city of Melilla in northwest Africa in June “smacks of a cover-up and racism.” The message on cardboard figures read 'Melilla Never Again'. (AP Photo/Paul White)

(AP) — Amnesty International says a failure by Morocco and Spain to properly investigate the deaths of more than 20 migrants at the border of Spanish enclave city of Melilla in North Africa in June “smacks of a cover-up.”

The human rights organization described events in a report as crimes against international law. The deaths occurred when some 2,000 migrants stormed the Melilla border fence from the Moroccan side on June 24. At least 23 died although rights groups say the number is higher.

Spain denies its police agents used inappropriate force and says there were no deaths on Spanish spoil. Morocco has been mostly silent on the issue.