Amnesty To Be Offered For Past-Due Citations In Harlingen

If you’ve gotten a speeding ticket or other misdemeanor citation in Harlingen that you have failed to pay, you’ll be given a break if you pay it next month. The Harlingen Municipal Court is offering an amnesty for those who need to clear up a past-due ticket.

Under the program, if you pay the original fine in full sometime in August, you won’t have to pay the fee for failing to pay the ticket on time.

You must show up in court in person to pay your outstanding fine. If you can’t pay in full, you may be able to make arrangements for a payment plan. The amnesty program will be in place through the month of August.