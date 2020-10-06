‘An embarrassment’: Trump Tweet Angers Pandemic Survivors

(AP) – Some survivors of COVID-19 and people who have lost loved ones to the pandemic are angry over President Donald Trump’s advice not to fear the disease.

The world’s most prominent coronavirus patient tweeted Monday that he’s feeling great and that people shouldn’t let COVID-19 dominate them. Seneca Nation member and New York resident Marc Papaj lost his mother, grandmother and aunt to the virus. He was finding it tough to follow the president’s advice not to let the virus “dominate your life.”

On the contrary, he says his loss will forever dominate the rest of his life. At least 210,000 Americans have died from the virus since March.