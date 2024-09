The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the death of a second inmate at the county jail. The San Antonio Fire Department pronounced 31-year-old Andrea Nicole Garcia dead at 3:45 a.m. Sunday.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine Garcia’s official cause of death, but early indications are that the woman suffered a medical episode related to detoxing conditions. Garcia is the second Bexar County Jail inmate to die this month and the ninth this year.