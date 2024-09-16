An Iowa Shootout Leaves A Fleeing Suspect Dead And 2 Police Officers Injured

(AP) — A shootout early Monday left two Iowa police officers hospitalized and a suspect dead, Des Moines police said.

The encounter began around 1:40 a.m. when patrol officers tried to pull over a vehicle and the driver refused to stop. A chase ensued before the fleeing vehicle crashed a short time later, police said.

When officers approached the driver to arrest him, he pulled out a handgun and began shooting at them, police Sgt. Paul Parizek said. Several officers returned fire, hitting the man.

Two officers were shot and rushed to a hospital. Parizek said both are expected to survive. The man who was shot died, Parizek said.

Des Moines police and the Iowa Department of Public Safety are investigating.