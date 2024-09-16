NATIONAL

An Iowa Shootout Leaves A Fleeing Suspect Dead And 2 Police Officers Injured

Crime scene investigators work at the scene where two Des Moines police officers were shot and the suspected shooter was killed by officers in an exchange of gunfire in Des Moines, Iowa, early Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. (Cody Scanlan/The Des Moines Register via AP)

(AP) — A shootout early Monday left two Iowa police officers hospitalized and a suspect dead, Des Moines police said.

The encounter began around 1:40 a.m. when patrol officers tried to pull over a vehicle and the driver refused to stop. A chase ensued before the fleeing vehicle crashed a short time later, police said.

When officers approached the driver to arrest him, he pulled out a handgun and began shooting at them, police Sgt. Paul Parizek said. Several officers returned fire, hitting the man.

Two officers were shot and rushed to a hospital. Parizek said both are expected to survive. The man who was shot died, Parizek said.

Des Moines police and the Iowa Department of Public Safety are investigating.

