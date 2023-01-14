Analysis: Documents Probe Dents Biden’s Claims To Competence

(AP) — When Joe Biden was running for president, he offered himself to Americans as the kind of leader they wouldn’t have to think about after the tumult of Donald Trump’s years in the Oval Office. But Biden’s claims to competence are beginning to strain after a week of awkward disclosures and the appointment of a special counsel by his own attorney general.

At issue are improperly stored classified records found at Biden’s Delaware home and at a former office in Washington dating to his time as vice president.

The revelations evoke the turmoil surrounding Trump’s presidency. And the selection of a special counsel to investigate potential criminal wrongdoing exposes Biden to a self-inflicted risk.