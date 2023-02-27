NATIONAL

Analysis: Hurricanes Could Rage Deeper Into U.S.

jsalinasBy 4 views
0

Hurricanes will penetrate deeper into the U.S. in the coming years. That’s according to a new study out by the First Street Foundation. The nonprofit research group says that stronger storms fueled by climate change will threaten areas usually unaccustomed to hurricane-force winds.

The analysis found more than 13-million structures could be at risk in the decades ahead. The dollar value of expected damage is also forecasted to rise as a result.

Researchers have already estimated that hurricanes will cause 18-point-five-billion dollars. While the number of storms is not expected to increase, their intensity will.

Reports: Energy Dept Concludes COVID Likely Came From China Lab Leak

Previous article

Two Local UPS Employees Accused Of Using The Company To Transport Cocaine

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL