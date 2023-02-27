Analysis: Hurricanes Could Rage Deeper Into U.S.

Hurricanes will penetrate deeper into the U.S. in the coming years. That’s according to a new study out by the First Street Foundation. The nonprofit research group says that stronger storms fueled by climate change will threaten areas usually unaccustomed to hurricane-force winds.

The analysis found more than 13-million structures could be at risk in the decades ahead. The dollar value of expected damage is also forecasted to rise as a result.

Researchers have already estimated that hurricanes will cause 18-point-five-billion dollars. While the number of storms is not expected to increase, their intensity will.