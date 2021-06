A new analysis says nearly five-and-a-half million years of life were lost last year due to the coronavirus. The Pew Research Center study is based on data from the CDC. The five-and-a-half million years of life that were lost is about half what cancer causes Americans to lose a year.

CDC data shows the average person who died from COVID lost 14 years of their life. More than 380-thousand Americans died from the virus in 2020.