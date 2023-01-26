Analysis: Stakes Rise As Iran Can Fuel ‘several’ Atom Bombs

(AP) — Iran has enough highly enriched uranium to build “several” nuclear weapons if it chooses. That’s according to the United Nations’ top nuclear official. But diplomatic efforts aimed at again limiting its atomic program seem more unlikely than ever before as Tehran arms Russia in its war on Ukraine and as unrest shakes the Islamic Republic.

The warning from Rafael Mariano Grossi of the International Atomic Energy Agency, in response to questions from European lawmakers this week, show just how high the stakes have become over Iran’s nuclear program.