Anger, Confusion Spread Over UK’s New COVID Travel Rules

People watch others arrive to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at a government-run hospital in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Travelers and authorities from India and many African countries are furious — and confused — about Britain's new COVID-19 travel rules, calling them discriminatory, as experts warn the measures could fuel misinformation about vaccines in countries in some of the world's least vaccinated countries. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

People watch others arrive to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at a government-run hospital in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Travelers and authorities from India and many African countries are furious — and confused — about Britain's new COVID-19 travel rules, calling them discriminatory, as experts warn the measures could fuel misinformation about vaccines in countries in some of the world's least vaccinated countries. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

(AP) — Travelers and authorities from India and many African countries are furious — and confused — about Britain’s new COVID-19 travel rules, calling them discriminatory.

The British government announced what it billed as a simplification of the rules last week, including allowing fully vaccinated travelers arriving in England from much of the world to skip quarantine and take fewer tests. But the fine print on who was considered “fully vaccinated” is proving far more complicated. People vaccinated in India and African countries were among those left off the list.

Countries like Kenya, which has received hundreds of thousands of doses the AstraZeneca vaccine from the U.K. itself, were left wondering why their vaccination programs don’t appear to be good enough.