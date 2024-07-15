Angry Argument Over Money Leads To Death Of Young Edinburg Woman

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A dispute over $100 was what got an Edinburg woman killed this past weekend, and what’s led to a murder charge against an Edinburg man. 26-year-old Luis Antonio Garza is charged with the murder of 20-year-old Briseida Cobarrubias.

Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies say Garza drove up to Cobarrubias and a friend as they were walking on Lorena Street Sunday afternoon. Garza, who was armed with a machete, confronted the friend, 27-year-old Jorge Galvan, about money Galvan owed him. Garza drove off but then turned around and hit both Galvan and Cobarubbias. She was killed. Galvan was injured but survived.

Garza Monday was arraigned on charges of murder and aggravated assault and ordered jailed on bonds totaling $1 million.