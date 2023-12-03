Animals Rescued From House Fire

San Antonio firefighters got a surprise when they responded to a house fire on the Northeast Side Saturday. The house in the 500 block of woodcrest Drive was filled with an interesting array of animals.

Animal Control Services helped firefighters get the animals out of the house. ACS said five dogs, a Sulcuta tortoise, and an iguana were rescued. Firefighters found several dead birds inside the home.

Neighbors said a beaver, a coyote, and possibly a second tortoise were missing. Crews were working to find the missing animals and to contact the homeowners.

The fire started at the back of the house, which was not occupied. The house sustained a large amount of smoke damage but is otherwise undamaged.