Anne Heche In Hospital, ‘Stable’ After Fiery Car Crash

Danny Castillon
FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Heche was in the hospital Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, following an accident in which her car smashed into a house and flames erupted, a representative for the actor told People magazine. The representative, who was not identified, told the magazine that Heche was in stable condition a day after Friday's accident. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

(AP) — Actor Anne Heche is in the hospital after a fiery crash in Los Angeles. A representative told The Associated Press that Heche was in stable condition Saturday. The spokeswoman said Heche’s family and friends are asking that her privacy be respected. Police say Heche’s speeding car came to a T-shaped intersection Friday morning and ran into a house. The car came to rest inside the home and started a fire that took nearly 60 firefighters more than an hour to douse. The 53-year-old Heche has starred in films opposite Harrison Ford and Tommy Lee Jones.

 

