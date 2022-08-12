Anne Heche On Life Support, Survival Of Crash ‘not expected’

(AP) — A spokesperson for Anne Heche says the actor is on life support after suffering a brain injury in a fiery crash a week ago and isn’t expected to survive. The statement released on behalf of her family said she is being kept on life support to determine if she is a viable organ donor. Earlier Thursday, police said they are investigating Heche for driving under the influence of drugs. Heche crashed her car into a Los Angeles area house on Aug. 5. A police spokesman said Thursday that detectives with a search warrant took a blood sample from Heche, and it showed narcotics in her system. A spokeswoman for Heche declined comment on the investigation.