Annual Oral Rabies Vaccine Airdrop Kicks Off In Edinburg

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The first planes flew out of South Texas International Airport in Edinburg this week to begin the 30th year of a state-funded rabies vaccine airdrop.

The annual program is meant to prevent rabies in coyotes, dogs, and gray foxes across South Texas. It was started 30 years ago to control a major outbreak that led to rabies deaths in livestock and humans.

Under the program, airplanes drop oral rabies vaccines, wrapped in plastic and coated in fish oil and fish-meal crumbles to attract coyotes and gray foxes.. More than 800,000 of the baits will be dropped over 18 South Texas and border counties during the next two weeks. Planes will also be flying out of Del Rio and Alpine.

The rabies prevention and maintenance program has been successful. There have been no canine rabies cases since 2000 and only one gray fox rabies case since 2009. There’ve been no human cases linked to the two rabies variants since the program began.