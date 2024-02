The identity of an adult male whose body was pulled from Austin’s Lady Bird Lake yesterday is not yet known. The man’s body was recovered near the First Street Bridge at the 300-block of West Cesar Chavez Street.

Police found the body thanks to an afternoon 9-1-1 tip. Since July of 2022, police estimate ten bodies have been found in or near the lake. One was in June of last year. That death prompted increased concerns that a serial killer might be the cause. Austin police are investigating.