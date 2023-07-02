TEXAS

Another Bus Of Migrants Sent From TX To LAX

File photo: Migrants wave as a bus leaves to take them to a refugee center outside Union Station in Chicago, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (Anthony Vazquez /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Governor Greg Abbott has sent another bus full of migrants to California. On Saturday, 41 migrants arrived in Los Angeles, the second busload from Texas in the last two weeks. The passengers included eleven children and several seniors.

The Los Angeles Mayor’s office said they were “not formally notified” that the migrants would be arriving, but worked with several nonprofit groups to accommodate them when they arrived. Abbott has bussed more than 23-thousand migrants to cities across the country.

