Another Close Call Reported In Mexico City Air Operations

FILE - Backdropped by the air traffic control tower, employees work at the new Felipe Angeles International Airport, on the outskirts of Mexico City, Jan. 31, 2022. Pilots and airlines have expressed concerns in the first week of May 2022, over an increase in potentially dangerous incidents in Mexico City’s airspace since it was redesigned to accommodate the Felipe Angeles International Airport, including alerts that planes could crash unless action was taken. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme, File)

(AP) — Air traffic controllers for Mexico City have recorded another close call even as Mexican aviation authorities were scrambling to respond to reports from international pilot and airline groups of serious confusion in the skies over the capital.

A flight into Benito Juarez International Airport was given clearance to land on a runway where another airliner was about to take off Saturday night. That happened just hours after transportation authorities established a working group to discuss an increase in dangerous incidents in Mexico City’s airspace.

The head of Mexican Airspace Navigation Services, which manages the country’s airspace, resigned in a letter dated Friday.