Another Cop Seen On Nichols Body Cam Footage Relieved Of Duty

People hold up candles and fists at a candlelight vigil for Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers, in Memphis, Tenn., Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Another cop seen in the recently released body cam footage of the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols is being relieved of duty.

The Memphis Police Department confirmed Preston Hemphill is currently under investigation. It’s unclear what his role in the incident was or if he faces possible criminal charges in connection to Nichols’ death.

His attorney says he’s cooperating with officials and wasn’t present at the second scene where Nichols was beaten by five other officers. Those former cops face charges that include second-degree murder.