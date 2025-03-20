Another Deadline Passes For DOJ In Deportation Flights

A new deadline for the Department of Justice over deportation flight details has come and gone. A federal judge gave the DOJ until noon Eastern Thursday to provide more details on the flights carrying alleged Venezuelan gang members. It’s the latest legal back-and-forth between The White House and the judge, who claims he has the authority to pause the flights.

The Trump Administration maintains he does not have the legal standing, but says it will continue to comply with the court orders and “will continue to fight these battles in court.” It’s not known if the White House has complied.