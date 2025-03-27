TEXAS

Another Effort Afoot To Legalize Sports Betting In Texas

Another effort is before the state Legislature to legalize sports betting in Texas. Representative Sam Harless, a Republican from Spring, referred the bill to the House Committee for State Affairs earlier this month.

The bill would propose a constitutional amendment authorizing the Legislature to legalize and regulate sports betting through certain eligible entities.

Governor Greg Abbott said last month that he supports legalizing sports betting in Texas, which puts him on the opposite side of the issue from Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick.

