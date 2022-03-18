Another Immigration Wave Predicted

Sobering new numbers from the federal government show illegal immigration in February was 63-percent higher than the same time last year.

Former ICE agent Victor Avila says there’s good reason to believe the situation is about to get even worse. He says there are also rumblings that the Biden Administration will lift a Trump-era public health rule, which is used to immediately deport many asylum-seekers.

Federal statistics show 55-percent of illegal immigrants were expelled last month under what’s known as Title-42.