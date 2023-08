The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the death of another inmate at the county jail. A detention officer found 25-year-old capital murder suspect David Gardner unconscious in his cell late Wednesday morning.

An ambulance took him to St. Joseph’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a little over an hour later. The sheriff’s office says there was evidence of narcotics in Gardner’s cell.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is working to determine Gardner’s cause of death.