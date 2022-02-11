Another Journalist Killed In Mexico

A Mexican journalist is dead, shot and killed Thursday in the southern state of Oaxaca as a string of attacks against journalists there continues. At least three were killed last month alone. I

n this latest incident, police say the journalist who ran an independent website was shot dead in his recording studio. Heber Lopez reportedly wrote about politics and corruption in local government. The attorney general for Oaxaca says two people have been arrested in connection with the attack, and the investigation is ongoing.