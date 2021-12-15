Another Mercedes Police Chief Resigns, Third In The Last Year

For the fourth time in a little more than two years, the city of Mercedes is having to look for a new police chief.

The current chief, Roy Quintanilha, is leaving after just five months in the position. The previous top cop, Jose Macias, called it quits after just seven months. And before him, Dagoberto Chavez was the police chief for a year-and-a-half before handing in his resignation.

Quintanilha didn’t say why he’s resigning, but the McAllen Monitor has reported on numerous cases of city commission debates escalating into shouting and insult-throwing in the political hotbed of Mercedes. Quintanilha’s last day as chief is Friday