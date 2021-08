FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A Fort Worth man is accused of assaulting a police officer during the Capitol riots in Washington D.C. earlier this year. The FBI arrested Thomas John Ballard this week on federal charges related to the deadly Capitol insurrection on January 6th.

The Bureau says there is video evidence that shows Ballard hitting officers with a baton and throwing a table at them. Ballard is one of several North Texans that have been arrested on charges related to the riots in D.C.