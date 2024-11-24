Police in New York City are investigating another random slashing of a tourist visiting Manhattan. The NYPD says an Italian tourist, Paola Rech, was walking on Madison Avenue at 37th Street Saturday morning when a deranged woman who appeared to be in a trance lunged at him with a knife cutting his hand.

Police are still looking for the woman. On Wednesday, a Danish tourist was slashed in the face on the Upper West Side. A 25-year-old suspect with a history of mental illness has been charged with attempted murder in that case.