Anti-Abortion Bills Abound; Their Fate In Court Is Unknown

FILE - The Montana House of Representatives holds a floor session in the State Capitol in Helena, Mont. on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Emboldened by a conservative Supreme Court, Republican state lawmakers are rushing to enact abortion limits, including outright bans intended to test the landmark Roe v Wade decision. More abortion restrictions already have been enacted into law than in any year but one over the last decade, and dozens of additional bills are working their way through GOP-controlled legislatures. (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP)/Independent Record via AP)