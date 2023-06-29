Anti-Drug Officers Seize More Than 500 Vape Pens In Raid On Brownsville Residence

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Brownsville police have busted a Brownsville couple who appear to be major suppliers of marijuana vape pens. A recent raid on the couple’s home turned up more than 500 vape pens. Narcotics officers also seized 2 pounds of THC oil and 10 grams of THC wax.

Arrested were 22-year-old Sergio Ortiz and his 23-year-old common-law wife Mayra Mata. They are charged with possessing, manufacturing, and delivering a controlled substance. Brownsville police have not revealed what led officers to the couple’s home.