‘Anti-feminist’ Vandals In Israel Deface Images Of Women

In this July 1, 2021, photo provided by the The Lonka Project, people look at the defaced portrait of Holocaust survivor Peggy Parnass, outside Jerusalem City Hall, where it is on display as part of an exhibit that tells the stories of 400 survivors of the Nazi atrocities during World War II in The Lonka Project exhibition in Safra Square in Jerusalem. Israel is having a difficult time keeping images of women in public from being defaced. Billboards showing women -- whether they are soccer players, musicians or young girls -- have been repeatedly defaced and torn down by religious extremists in Jerusalem and other cities. (Jim Hollander/The Lonka Project via AP)

(AP) — Israel is having a difficult time keeping images of women in public from being defaced. Billboards showing women — whether they are soccer players, musicians or young girls — have been repeatedly defaced and torn down by religious extremists in Jerusalem and other cities.

The vandalism is widely blamed on a small number of fringe members of the insular ultra-Orthodox community, which emphasizes modesty among women and has traditionally carried outsized influence in Israeli politics.

This year, the portrait of a Holocaust survivor posted on an outside wall of Jerusalem’s City Hall complex was spray painted and cleaned up five times. Orthodox women say the vandals “erasing” women from public spaces harms their health, finances and education.