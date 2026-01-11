Anti-ICE protests were held across Texas this weekend following the fatal shooting of a Minnesota woman by an ICE agent. The protests were also in response to the recent Border Patrol shooting in Portland that put two people in the hospital.

In a statement, the organizers called the shootings “part of a broader and deeply alarming pattern of unchecked violence and abuse by federal immigration enforcement agencies.”

Thousands also showed up at protests in major cities Minneapolis, Portland, New York, Los Angeles, Washington DC, and Seattle.