Anti-LGBTQ Hate Thrives Online, Spurs Fears Of More Violence

FILE - Attendees congregate at a rally against gender-affirming care at War Memorial Plaza in Nashville, Tenn., Oct. 21, 2022. Hate speech and threats of violence targeting transgender people and other LGBTQ individuals is thriving on social media and spurring fears of more violence. (Nicole Hester/The Tennessean via AP)

Hate speech and threats of violence targeting transgender people and other LGBTQ individuals is thriving on social media and spurring fears of more violence. After five people were killed during a shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado last month, social media researchers discovered the rampage was being celebrated on some platforms popular with extremists and the far-right. It’s not just a problem in the United States. Resurgent extremist groups in many nations have exploited increased polarization and socio-economic woes since the pandemic. Most major social media platforms say they’re trying to combat the rise in hate, but it’s a constant challenge without an easy solution.