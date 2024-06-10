Anti-Semitic, LGBTQ Flyers Found In North Texas

Flower Mound police say they were called by several residents reporting anti-Semitic, anti-LGBTQ flyers scattered around a neighborhood. The flyers were in zip-lock bags and were thrown out of a car driving around the neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. The message on the flyers indicated the LGBTQ movement is part of a Jewish plot.

The flyers promoted a website that is sponsored and maintained by a known hate group. There was a second flyer that had a Nazi swastika symbol below the words “White Lives Matter.” Police have a description of the car that the flyers were thrown from, but so far have not been able to identify any suspects.