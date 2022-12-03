Antisemitic Celebrities Stoke Fears Of Normalizing Hate

FILE - Nick Fuentes, right-wing podcaster, speaks at a pro-Trump march, Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. A surge of anti-Jewish vitriol, spread by a world-famous rapper, an NBA star and other prominent people, including Fuentes, is stoking fears that public figures are normalizing hate and ramping up the risk of violence in a country already experiencing a sharp increase in antisemitism. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

A surge of anti-Jewish vitriol spread by celebrities is stoking fears that public figures are normalizing hate and ramping up the risk of violence. Former President Donald Trump hosted a Holocaust-denying white supremacist at Mar-a-Lago. The rapper Ye expressed love for Adolf Hitler in an interview. Basketball star Kyrie Irving appeared to promote an antisemitic film on social media. Those are just a few recent examples of influential people abusing their platforms to amplify antisemitism in a way that has been taboo for decades in the U.S. Some people say the incidents harken back to a darker time in America when powerful people routinely spread conspiracy theories about Jews with impunity.