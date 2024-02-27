Antiviral Drug May Save Lives In COVID Outbreaks

Researchers in Austin say the use of an antiviral drug after a COVID-19 diagnosis could save lives and money.

University of Texas investigators examined the use of the drug Paxlovid based on NIH data from high risk patients who took it during the 2022 omicron variant wave. The UT report says widespread use would have reduced hospitalizations by the hundreds of thousands.

The savings is estimated to be anywhere from 57 to 170-billion dollars. The research suggests Paxlovid use could save approximately 30-thousand lives during a major outbreak.