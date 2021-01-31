Anxiety Grows As Long-Term Care Awaits COVID-19 Vaccines

Mitzi Hansrote, right, 86, and Deanna Sutton, center, 83, check in before receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at the Isles of Vero Beach assisted and independent senior living community in Vero Beach, Fla. Government officials placed long-term care residents and staff among their top vaccination priorities after they authorized the emergency use of shots from Pfizer and Moderna in late 2020. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Frustration is building over the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations at long-term care sites, where some homes still await shots while fending off a virus that can devastate their residents. The major drugstore chains tasked with giving shots in these places are far along in vaccinating nursing home residents and staff. But some other group residences won’t receive first doses until mid-February or later. CVS and Walgreens say they are proceeding on schedule with their massive vaccination push. But resident advocates and experts are anxious about delays in delivering vaccines that have been available for more than a month.