Anzalduas Park Being Prepped As Migrant Holding Area

FILE - In this March 19, 2021, file photo, migrants are seen in custody at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing area under the Anzalduas International Bridge, in Mission, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

FILE - In this March 19, 2021, file photo, migrants are seen in custody at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing area under the Anzalduas International Bridge, in Mission, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Anzalduas Park in Mission is once again being readied as a holding area ahead of another surge of migrants – this time as Title 42 comes to an end.

The preparations are in anticipation of thousands of migrants crossing into Hidalgo County, as they’ve been doing in Cameron County for the past couple of weeks. Migrant shelters and Border Patrol holding facilities in Cameron County have become overcrowded, and officials in Hidalgo County are anticipating a similar situation.

Facilities set up in Anzalduas Park are able to hold and provide essential services to up to 5,000 people.