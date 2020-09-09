AP Exclusive: Pence To Attend Event Hosted By QAnon Backers

FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2018, file photo, a protesters holds a Q sign waits in line with others to enter a campaign rally with President Donald Trump in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. Candidates engaging with the QAnon conspiracy theory are running for seats in state legislatures this year, breathing more oxygen into a once-obscure conspiracy movement that has grown in prominence since adherents won Republican congressional primaries this year. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

(AP) – Vice President Mike Pence and other top officials from President Donald Trump’s campaign are slated to attend a Montana fundraiser this month hosted by a couple who are adherents of the QAnon conspiracy theory. That’s according to an event invitation obtained by The Associated Press and a review of social media postings.

The QAnon conspiracy theory centers on the baseless belief that Trump is waging a secret campaign against enemies in the “deep state” and a child sex trafficking ring run by satanic pedophiles and cannibals.

The social media accounts of event hosts Caryn and Michael Borland show they have repeatedly shared QAnon memes, or retweeted posts from QAnon accounts.