AP Exclusive: State Bar Investigating Texas Attorney General

FILE - Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

(AP) — The Texas bar association has opened an investigation into whether Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s failed efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election amounted to professional misconduct. After Paxton, a Republican, petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court in December to block Joe Biden’s victory, a Democratic Party activist filed a complaint with the bar association calling the case frivolous.

The bar initially declined to investigate, but a tribunal overturned that decision late last month. The investigation is another liability for Paxton, who is facing a years-old criminal case, a newer, separate FBI investigation, and a Republican primary opponent who is seeking to make electoral hay.

 

