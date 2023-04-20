WORLD

AP Image Of Mariupol Hospital Attack Wins World Press Photo

FILE- Iryna Kalinina, 32, an injured pregnant woman, is carried from a maternity hospital that was damaged during a Russian airstrike in Mariupol, Ukraine, on 9 March 2022. Associated Press photographer Evgeniy Maloletka won the World Press Photo of the Year award on Thursday, April 20, 2023, for this harrowing image of emergency workers carrying a pregnant woman through the shattered grounds of a maternity hospital in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol in the chaotic aftermath of a Russian attack. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka, File)

(AP) — Associated Press photographer Evgeniy Maloletka has won the World Press Photo of the Year for his harrowing image of emergency workers carrying a pregnant woman through the shattered grounds of a maternity hospital in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol in the chaotic aftermath of a Russian attack.

The Ukrainian photographer’s March 9, 2022, image of the fatally wounded woman drove home the horror of Russia’s brutal onslaught in the eastern port city early in the war.

The 32-year-old woman, Iryna Kalinina, died of her injuries a half hour after giving birth to the lifeless body of her baby, named Miron. Maloletka says of the image: “The story will always stay with me.”

