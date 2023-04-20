AP Image Of Mariupol Hospital Attack Wins World Press Photo

(AP) — Associated Press photographer Evgeniy Maloletka has won the World Press Photo of the Year for his harrowing image of emergency workers carrying a pregnant woman through the shattered grounds of a maternity hospital in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol in the chaotic aftermath of a Russian attack.

The Ukrainian photographer’s March 9, 2022, image of the fatally wounded woman drove home the horror of Russia’s brutal onslaught in the eastern port city early in the war.

The 32-year-old woman, Iryna Kalinina, died of her injuries a half hour after giving birth to the lifeless body of her baby, named Miron. Maloletka says of the image: “The story will always stay with me.”